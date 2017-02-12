Inside the black bloc militant protest movement as it rises up against Trump
Rioters smash windows at a Mechanics Bank during a protest against Breitbart News editor Milo Yiannopoulos in Berkeley. The movement first made its presence felt in California more than two decades ago, then built its forces amid the protests against the Iraq war.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Berkeley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|40 min
|Ilovebeingstupid
|20,822
|King's legacy celebrated as Trump, Lewis duel l...
|4 hr
|Barros con ganas
|415
|CAR Accident in Alameda 2/4/17 San Jose & High
|Sat
|Eastbaylexus
|1
|College students
|Fri
|Earl
|2
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Fri
|Brittle Fingers
|17,462
|Major global warming study again questioned, ag...
|Fri
|WelbyMD
|17
|Milo Yiannopoulos' UC Berkeley talk canceled
|Feb 7
|jaykayel
|21
Find what you want!
Search Berkeley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC