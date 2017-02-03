In the pipeline: Campus free speech legislation
University of California, Berkeley's rioters have done their worst to chill free speech in their violence on campus earlier this week. They may have achieved the opposite of what they aimed for, however.
Start the conversation, or Read more at American Thinker.
Comments
Add your comments below
Berkeley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|King's legacy celebrated as Trump, Lewis duel l...
|29 min
|The Wookie
|344
|Why it Matters: Income inequality
|40 min
|Rocky
|360
|Whoopi Goldberg to Rioting Berkeley Protesters:...
|7 hr
|APS
|4
|Milo Yiannopoulos' UC Berkeley talk canceled
|20 hr
|Prophet Atlantis
|15
|Fools rioting at UC Berkley
|Sat
|Dudley
|10
|East Bay / Berkeley residents snarl over police...
|Feb 3
|Homophobic
|2
|Paid For By The Democrats
|Feb 3
|longwaysoff
|1
Find what you want!
Search Berkeley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC