In the pipeline: Campus free speech l...

In the pipeline: Campus free speech legislation

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: American Thinker

University of California, Berkeley's rioters have done their worst to chill free speech in their violence on campus earlier this week. They may have achieved the opposite of what they aimed for, however.

Start the conversation, or Read more at American Thinker.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Berkeley Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News King's legacy celebrated as Trump, Lewis duel l... 29 min The Wookie 344
News Why it Matters: Income inequality 40 min Rocky 360
News Whoopi Goldberg to Rioting Berkeley Protesters:... 7 hr APS 4
News Milo Yiannopoulos' UC Berkeley talk canceled 20 hr Prophet Atlantis 15
Fools rioting at UC Berkley Sat Dudley 10
News East Bay / Berkeley residents snarl over police... Feb 3 Homophobic 2
Paid For By The Democrats Feb 3 longwaysoff 1
See all Berkeley Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Berkeley Forum Now

Berkeley Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Berkeley Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. North Korea
  3. American Idol
  4. Iran
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
 

Berkeley, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,706 • Total comments across all topics: 278,584,462

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC