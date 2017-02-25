How Donald Trump won the White House ...

How Donald Trump won the White House with a 21st century mindset

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: San Jose Mercury News

George Lakoff is a professor of linguistics at the University of California, Berkeley and a Senior Fellow at the Rockridge Institute. "We were having some tacos," said Lakoff, a professor of linguistics at UC Berkeley.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Berkeley Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News For transgender victims, respect starts with us... 1 hr The Judge 31
News King's legacy celebrated as Trump, Lewis duel l... 3 hr Lawrence Wolf 342
News In-depth: Marijuana equity in the "Green Rush" Feb 23 eye dint say dat 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Feb 22 democrat 20,852
News In Trump era, Bay Area churches offer sanctuary... Feb 21 Blacks 5
Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder Feb 21 Blacks 4
News Milo Yiannopoulos, Larry Wilmore go head-to-hea... Feb 20 Hostis Publicus 13
See all Berkeley Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Berkeley Forum Now

Berkeley Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Berkeley Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Libya
 

Berkeley, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,755 • Total comments across all topics: 279,147,191

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC