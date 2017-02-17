Homeless man arrested for slashing tents in Berkeley
Police arrested used less-lethal weapons to subdue a homeless man who was allegedly slashing tents with a sword in Berkeley on Thursday afternoon. Manuel A. Ayala, 48, was arrested on suspicion of two counts of assault with a deadly weapon, according to police.
