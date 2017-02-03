Fox Newsa s Jesse Watters: Anti-free ...

Fox Newsa s Jesse Watters: Anti-free speech Berkeley rioters resembled a Islamist mobsa

Progressive college students and fundamentalist Islamists share an animosity for freedom of speech and a propensity to riot over views with which they disagree, according to Fox News commentator Jesse Watters. "It's my opinion that liberals on college campuses now resemble Islamist mobs, where they riot over rhetoric," Mr. Watters said while guest hosting "The O'Reilly Factor" on Friday night.

