Floods and mud: What to know about in...

Floods and mud: What to know about insurance coverage

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: The Campbell Reporter

Cleanup continues on a mudslide blocking the roadway along Panoramic Way in Berkeley, Calif., on Thursday Feb. 9, 2017. After a season of storms that have left overflowing rivers, floods and landslides in their wake across parts of the Bay Area, many homeowners have been left wondering what kind of damage is covered by their insurance.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Campbell Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Berkeley Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News King's legacy celebrated as Trump, Lewis duel l... 8 hr Barros con ganas 405
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 12 hr Wondering 20,837
News Major global warming study again questioned, ag... Feb 15 Death on 2 Legs 18
Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder Feb 14 banhypocrites 2
News Breitbart speaker at Berkeley stirs debate over... Feb 14 banhypocrites 2
fascist leads anti-fascist protest?????? Feb 14 banhypocrites 1
News How the black community took banking into their... Feb 13 Sheeny Curse 1
See all Berkeley Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Berkeley Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Alameda County was issued at February 18 at 10:06AM PST

Berkeley Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Berkeley Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Hurricane
  2. North Korea
  3. NASA
  4. Pakistan
  5. Wall Street
 

Berkeley, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,784 • Total comments across all topics: 278,979,526

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC