Floods and mud: What to know about insurance coverage
Cleanup continues on a mudslide blocking the roadway along Panoramic Way in Berkeley, Calif., on Thursday Feb. 9, 2017. After a season of storms that have left overflowing rivers, floods and landslides in their wake across parts of the Bay Area, many homeowners have been left wondering what kind of damage is covered by their insurance.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Campbell Reporter.
Add your comments below
Berkeley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|King's legacy celebrated as Trump, Lewis duel l...
|8 hr
|Barros con ganas
|405
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|12 hr
|Wondering
|20,837
|Major global warming study again questioned, ag...
|Feb 15
|Death on 2 Legs
|18
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|Feb 14
|banhypocrites
|2
|Breitbart speaker at Berkeley stirs debate over...
|Feb 14
|banhypocrites
|2
|fascist leads anti-fascist protest??????
|Feb 14
|banhypocrites
|1
|How the black community took banking into their...
|Feb 13
|Sheeny Curse
|1
Find what you want!
Search Berkeley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC