Female Muslim Proudly Votes For Trump, Liberals Act As Expected [VIDEO]
Standing courageously against the orthodoxy of the left's promoted stereotypes of Trump voters is Asra Nomani, a life-long liberal, female Muslim immigrant. After explaining her vote for President Donald Trump , she endured a torrent of hate, vitriol and "swift condemnation" from the intolerant liberal left, many of her old friends and current colleagues.
