Editorial: They doth protest too much...

Editorial: They doth protest too much Posted at

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Daily Commercial

On Wednesday night, conservative activist Milo Yiannopoulos, an avid supporter of President Donald Trump, was slated to speak at the University of California, Berkeley, at the request of a campus Republican group.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Commercial.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Berkeley Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Milo Yiannopoulos' UC Berkeley talk canceled 6 hr Dudley 16
News King's legacy celebrated as Trump, Lewis duel l... 7 hr Dudley 345
News Why it Matters: Income inequality 12 hr Rocky 360
News Whoopi Goldberg to Rioting Berkeley Protesters:... 19 hr APS 4
Fools rioting at UC Berkley Sat Dudley 10
News East Bay / Berkeley residents snarl over police... Feb 3 Homophobic 2
Paid For By The Democrats Feb 3 longwaysoff 1
See all Berkeley Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Berkeley Forum Now

Berkeley Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Berkeley Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pakistan
 

Berkeley, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,348 • Total comments across all topics: 278,598,621

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC