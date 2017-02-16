East Bay Coffee Shops Are Helping to Lead the Resistance
Four weeks into a Trump administration that has clouded the political climate with anti-immigrant rhetoric and threats to marginalized communities, East Bay progressives are finding solidarity at an unexpected place: local coffee shops. Whether by aiding refugee resettlement or combating the impacts of mass incarceration, more and more cafes are adopting some kind of social mission.
Start the conversation, or Read more at East Bay Express.
Add your comments below
Berkeley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|mexico
|20,830
|Major global warming study again questioned, ag...
|Wed
|Death on 2 Legs
|18
|King's legacy celebrated as Trump, Lewis duel l...
|Wed
|southern at heart
|417
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|Feb 14
|banhypocrites
|2
|Breitbart speaker at Berkeley stirs debate over...
|Feb 14
|banhypocrites
|2
|fascist leads anti-fascist protest??????
|Feb 14
|banhypocrites
|1
|How the black community took banking into their...
|Feb 13
|Sheeny Curse
|1
Find what you want!
Search Berkeley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC