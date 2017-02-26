Documentary Shot At Oakland's Highland Hospital Up For Oscar

A UC Berkeley journalism lecturer is up for an Oscar tonight in the documentary short category, and that's filmmaker Dan Krauss for his 24-minute film called "Extremis," about people facing end-of-life decisions, largely shot at Oakland's Highland Hospital. Krauss tells ABC 7 , "The Oscars are a celebration of big studio movies and A-list celebrities, but they also shine a spotlight on hardworking, creative filmmakers who may not have the budget, but have plenty of heart."

