"Dilbert" creator Scott Adams calls Berkeley protesters...
Cartoonist Scott Adams , best known as the creator of "Dilbert," published a blog post last week that criticized the University of California-Berkeley protesters who objected to the speech planned by Breitbart editor Milo Yiannopoulos. Although according to Adams' post, the only thing noteworthy about Yiannopoulos is that he's a "Jewish gay immigrant who has an African-American boyfriend."
