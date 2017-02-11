Death To America Protests Spread From...

Death To America Protests Spread From Berkley To Tehran

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Townhall

Today, on the 38th anniversary of the 1979 Islamic revolution, thousands of Iranians demonstrated in Tehran. As usual, the crowd rallied against the "Great Satan," yelling "Death to America."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Townhall.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Berkeley Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 3 hr Gwyen 20,821
News King's legacy celebrated as Trump, Lewis duel l... 8 hr Barros con ganas 413
CAR Accident in Alameda 2/4/17 San Jose & High 20 hr Eastbaylexus 1
College students Fri Earl 2
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) Fri Brittle Fingers 17,462
News Major global warming study again questioned, ag... Fri WelbyMD 17
News Milo Yiannopoulos' UC Berkeley talk canceled Feb 7 jaykayel 21
See all Berkeley Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Berkeley Forum Now

Berkeley Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Berkeley Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Earthquake
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Afghanistan
 

Berkeley, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,738 • Total comments across all topics: 278,778,788

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC