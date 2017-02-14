Dam crisis is wake-up call for aging California water system

Feb 13 In the mountainous folds of California lie hundreds of dams that played a vital role in making it America's wealthiest and most populous state. The Oroville Dam crisis this week, in which nearly 190,000 residents were abruptly evacuated from a valley below the tallest U.S. dam, illustrates the safety risks of the Golden State's aging infrastructure in increasingly populated areas.

