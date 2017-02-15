Cracks May Offer Clues to California ...

Cracks May Offer Clues to California Dam's Troubles

9 hrs ago

Six months before rushing water ripped a huge hole in a channel that drains a Northern California reservoir, state inspectors said the concrete spillway was sound. As officials puzzle through how to repair Oroville Dam spillway, federal regulators have ordered the state to figure out what went wrong.

