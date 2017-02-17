CPAC's Milo Disgraceby The EditorsThe Conservative Political Action...
Although it has become increasingly circus-like in recent years, it remains the year's foremost gathering of conservative activists, several days of speakers normally include leading officeholders, and it is considered a testing ground for prospective presidential candidates. Over the weekend, CPAC invited Milo Yiannopoulos to speak at this year's event, happening later this week in Maryland.
Start the conversation, or Read more at National Review Online.
Add your comments below
Berkeley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|mexico
|20,850
|Milo Yiannopoulos, Larry Wilmore go head-to-hea...
|12 hr
|Hostis Publicus
|13
|King's legacy celebrated as Trump, Lewis duel l...
|15 hr
|Savant
|416
|Major global warming study again questioned, ag...
|Feb 15
|Death on 2 Legs
|18
|Breitbart speaker at Berkeley stirs debate over...
|Feb 14
|banhypocrites
|2
|fascist leads anti-fascist protest??????
|Feb 14
|banhypocrites
|1
|College students
|Feb 10
|Earl
|2
Find what you want!
Search Berkeley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC