"Connect the Dots:" Robert Reich Doubles Down on His...
The events at Berkeley Wednesday night have been a boon to Milo Yiannopoulos, of Breitbart News, and to Steve Bannon, formerly head of Breitbart News and now Trump's consigliere. As you may know, on Wednesday night, February 1, Berkeley gave Yiannopoulos a major forum to spout his racist and misogynistic vitriol.
Start the conversation, or Read more at VDARE.
Add your comments below
Berkeley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Milo Yiannopoulos' UC Berkeley talk canceled
|59 min
|okiady
|17
|King's legacy celebrated as Trump, Lewis duel l...
|1 hr
|Barros chingon
|351
|Why it Matters: Income inequality
|7 hr
|spocko
|363
|Whoopi Goldberg to Rioting Berkeley Protesters:...
|Sun
|APS
|4
|Fools rioting at UC Berkley
|Sat
|Dudley
|10
|East Bay / Berkeley residents snarl over police...
|Feb 3
|Homophobic
|2
|Paid For By The Democrats
|Feb 3
|longwaysoff
|1
Find what you want!
Search Berkeley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC