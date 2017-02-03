Carbon Monoxide Poisoning Killed Couple in Berkeley Home: PD
A Berkeley couple found dead inside their apartment have been identified as Roger and Valerie Morash, police said Tuesday. A couple and their two cats found dead in a Berkeley apartment last week were killed due to acute carbon monoxide poisoning, police said on Friday.
