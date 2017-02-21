Cal football recruiting: Four star Mater Dei OT Tommy Brown will officially visit Berkeley
The California Golden Bears will be keeping a close eye on offensive line talent this cycle. The Bears would love to take as many as four prospects up front this cycle as they prepare to rebuild their depth up for the next cycle.
