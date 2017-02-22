"Building a Research Data Management ...

"Building a Research Data Management Service at the University of California, Berkeley"

University of California, Berkeley's Library and the central Research Information Technologies unit have collaborated to develop a research data management program that leverages each organization's expertise and resources to create a unified service. The service offers a range of workshops, consultation, and an online resource.

