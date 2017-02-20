Breaking down the UC Berkeley riots
What began as a peaceful demonstration protesting an upcoming talk by British journalist Milo Yiannopoulos at University of California, Berkeley quickly turned ugly as an organized group of individuals, unaffiliated with the university, set objects aflame, shattered windows, vandalized the campus and neighboring city, driving the university to lock down and cancel the talk. According to Naviance data, there are approximately 100 Paly grads who are current undergraduates at Berkeley and many were there to witness to the chaotic events that followed.
