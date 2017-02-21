Bette Kroening, pioneering owner of Bette's Oceanview Diner,

Bette Kroening, whose Bette's Oceanview Diner in Berkeley has long exerted a quiet but significant influence on the Bay Area restaurant world, has died at age 71. Born Bette Caminez in New York City in 1945, Ms. Kroening moved to the Bay Area in 1971 after obtaining her bachelor's degree in English at the University of Pennsylvania and a master's degree in social work at the University of Southern California.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.