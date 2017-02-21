Berkeley's Special City Council Election Zeroes In On Housing, Homelessness Issues
Homelessness and affordable housing - these are two major issues in cities all across the Bay Area. They're also the central focus for the two candidates vying for an open seat on Berkeley's city council, part of this month's special election.
Start the conversation, or Read more at East Bay Express.
Comments
Add your comments below
Berkeley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|For transgender victims, respect starts with us...
|5 hr
|Inquisitor
|30
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|8 hr
|mexico
|20,851
|King's legacy celebrated as Trump, Lewis duel l...
|8 hr
|American Independent
|333
|In Trump era, Bay Area churches offer sanctuary...
|12 hr
|Blacks
|5
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|12 hr
|Blacks
|4
|Milo Yiannopoulos, Larry Wilmore go head-to-hea...
|Mon
|Hostis Publicus
|13
|Major global warming study again questioned, ag...
|Feb 15
|Death on 2 Legs
|18
Find what you want!
Search Berkeley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC