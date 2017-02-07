Berkeley Student Paper Publishes Colu...

Berkeley Student Paper Publishes Columns PRAISING Anti-Milo Riot

Next Story Prev Story
26 min ago Read more: The Daily Caller

The University of California - Berkeley newspaper The Daily Californian published a series of columns Tuesday that praised the riot that shut down Breitbart writer Milo Yiannopoulos's speech last week. Headlined as " Violence as Self-Defense ," the series was intended to give a voice to those who thought the multiple assaults and serious property damage committed in the name of cancelling Milo were 100 percent right.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Caller.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Berkeley Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News King's legacy celebrated as Trump, Lewis duel l... 1 hr Barros chingon 381
News Major global warming study again questioned, ag... 2 hr Le Jimbo 4
News Milo Yiannopoulos' UC Berkeley talk canceled 13 hr jaykayel 21
News Whoopi Goldberg to Rioting Berkeley Protesters:... 21 hr Sandra ahumada 5
News Why it Matters: Income inequality Mon Rocky 364
Fools rioting at UC Berkley Feb 4 Dudley 10
News East Bay / Berkeley residents snarl over police... Feb 3 Homophobic 2
See all Berkeley Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Berkeley Forum Now

Berkeley Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Berkeley Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. American Idol
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Gunman
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Kanye West
  5. Afghanistan
 

Berkeley, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,769 • Total comments across all topics: 278,663,717

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC