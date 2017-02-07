Berkeley Student Paper Publishes Columns PRAISING Anti-Milo Riot
The University of California - Berkeley newspaper The Daily Californian published a series of columns Tuesday that praised the riot that shut down Breitbart writer Milo Yiannopoulos's speech last week. Headlined as " Violence as Self-Defense ," the series was intended to give a voice to those who thought the multiple assaults and serious property damage committed in the name of cancelling Milo were 100 percent right.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Caller.
