Berkeley Student Paper Publishes Columns PRAISING Anti-Milo Riot

The University of California - Berkeley newspaper The Daily Californian published a series of columns Tuesday that praised the riot that shut down Breitbart writer Milo Yiannopoulos's speech last week. Headlined as " Violence as Self-Defense ," the series was intended to give a voice to those who thought the multiple assaults and serious property damage committed in the name of cancelling Milo were 100 percent right.

