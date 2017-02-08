Berkeley Shellmound EIR prompts call for do-over from Landmarks commission

An environmental report for a proposed development on the West Berkeley Shellmound site got a cool reception and a call for a do-over from the Landmarks Preservation Commission. "The DEIR is seriously deficient in content, scope, and findings," the commission found by an 8-0 vote Feb. 2. "We recommend the Cultural Resources section of the document in particular be withdrawn, re-written, and recirculated."

