Berkeley rolls out infrastructure pro...

Berkeley rolls out infrastructure project list

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: San Jose Mercury News

The Berkeley Municipal pier, much-frequented by anglers, lovers and sunset watchers before it was closed off, is on a list of infrastructure projects that could benefit from a $100 million city bond measure approved by voters in November. A list of Bond Measure T1 - Phase 1 Proposed Projects compiled by the city contains more than 30 proposals and comes with an interactive map.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Berkeley Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News King's legacy celebrated as Trump, Lewis duel l... 49 min Mick 410
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 4 hr Lauren 20,826
Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder 9 hr Joshua 1
News How the black community took banking into their... 10 hr Sheeny Curse 1
College students Feb 10 Earl 2
News Major global warming study again questioned, ag... Feb 10 WelbyMD 17
News Milo Yiannopoulos' UC Berkeley talk canceled Feb 7 jaykayel 21
See all Berkeley Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Berkeley Forum Now

Berkeley Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Berkeley Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
  1. Syria
  2. Al Franken
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Berkeley, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,734 • Total comments across all topics: 278,840,276

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC