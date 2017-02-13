Berkeley rolls out infrastructure project list
The Berkeley Municipal pier, much-frequented by anglers, lovers and sunset watchers before it was closed off, is on a list of infrastructure projects that could benefit from a $100 million city bond measure approved by voters in November. A list of Bond Measure T1 - Phase 1 Proposed Projects compiled by the city contains more than 30 proposals and comes with an interactive map.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.
Add your comments below
Berkeley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|King's legacy celebrated as Trump, Lewis duel l...
|49 min
|Mick
|410
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|4 hr
|Lauren
|20,826
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|9 hr
|Joshua
|1
|How the black community took banking into their...
|10 hr
|Sheeny Curse
|1
|College students
|Feb 10
|Earl
|2
|Major global warming study again questioned, ag...
|Feb 10
|WelbyMD
|17
|Milo Yiannopoulos' UC Berkeley talk canceled
|Feb 7
|jaykayel
|21
Find what you want!
Search Berkeley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC