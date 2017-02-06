Berkeley Riots: How Free Speech Debat...

Berkeley Riots: How Free Speech Debate Launched Violent Campus Showdown

Last week's riot at University of California Berkeley has raised some big questions about the future of the free speech movement. A divided campus – which once incubated the ideals of the 1960s – was sent into lockdown as it struggled to balance inclusive values with its legacy of fighting for the right to voice your opinion, however ugly it may be.

