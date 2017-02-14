Berkeley rent board commissioner Harr...

Berkeley rent board commissioner Harr resigns

11 hrs ago Read more: Inside Bay Area

The Rent Stabilization Board is seeking applications from residents interested in serving out the term of former Commissioner Katherine Harr, who resigned effective Jan. 30. Harr, whose term expires Nov. 30, 2018, submitted a letter of resignation that cited changed circumstances in her and her husband's lives, including health and employment issues and the possibility they will move out of Berkeley later in the year. She was appointed to the board in April 2010 to fill a vacancy, was elected to a four-year term in November 2010 and reelected in November 2014.

