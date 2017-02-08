Berkeley: Police investigating string of cafe robberies targeting laptop users
Police are investigating a series of crimes that appear to have targeted people working on their laptops at cafes over the weekend. Four robberies and one grand theft were reported between Friday and Monday at various cafes, Berkeley police said.
Read more at Contra Costa Times.
