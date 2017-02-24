Berkeley Police get it right
Kudos to the Berkeley police for disarming the "Homeless man arrested for slashing tents in Berkeley" and for using non-lethal force to do it. This story could have easily been "Homeless Man Brandishing a Sword and Slashing at Tent Dwellers Shot and Killed by Police."
