Berkeley, Milo, & Free Speec
Sunday Morning at the Marxist Library Berkeley, Milo, & Free Speech When a scheduled speech by Breitbart News editor Milo Yiannopoulos at UC Berkeley was cancelled for security reasons, Trump tweeted: "If U.C. Berkeley does not allow free speech and practices violence on innocent people with a different point of view - NO FEDERAL FUNDS?" We will discuss this. Confirmed speakers include: Yvette Felarca, By Any Means Necessary , Frank Runninghorse, long-time anti-fascist activist, and Gerald Smith, Oscar Grant Committee.
