Berkeley man, 26, convicted of murdering childhood friend

22 hrs ago Read more: Inside Bay Area

A Berkeley man faces a 40-years-to-life prison sentence for fatally shooting his childhood friend for unknown reasons during a dice game in 2015. An Alameda County jury deliberated for more than a day before finding Anthony Durant, 26, guilty of second-degree murder in the Oct. 6, 2015 of 24-year-old Christian Sheppard, of Stockton.

