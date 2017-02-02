Berkeley man, 26, convicted of murdering childhood friend
A Berkeley man faces a 40-years-to-life prison sentence for fatally shooting his childhood friend for unknown reasons during a dice game in 2015. An Alameda County jury deliberated for more than a day before finding Anthony Durant, 26, guilty of second-degree murder in the Oct. 6, 2015 of 24-year-old Christian Sheppard, of Stockton.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Add your comments below
Berkeley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Milo Yiannopoulos' UC Berkeley talk canceled
|9 hr
|discocrisco
|13
|Fools rioting at UC Berkley
|10 hr
|seahawk
|9
|East Bay / Berkeley residents snarl over police...
|14 hr
|Homophobic
|2
|Paid For By The Democrats
|22 hr
|longwaysoff
|1
|King's legacy celebrated as Trump, Lewis duel l...
|Thu
|Barros chingon
|331
|Breitbart Editor's Speech Canceled Amid Protest...
|Thu
|YIDFELLAS v USA
|1
|Race and Beyond: Let's Talk About Race and Poverty (Oct '12)
|Thu
|USS LIBERTY
|178
Find what you want!
Search Berkeley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC