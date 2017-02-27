Berkeley: JFKU Holistic Research Center to celebrate launch

A soirA©e at La PeA a Cultural Center in Berkeley will feature a panel discussion on "Cultivating Holistic Wisdom in Psychotherapy" moderated by Dr. Doreen Maller, the chairwoman of Holistic Counseling Psychology at John F. Kennedy University. The mural on the interior walls of La Pena Cultural Center, on Friday, May 28, 2010 in Berkeley, Calif.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Contra Costa Times.