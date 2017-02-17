Berkeley holding free emergency readiness fair

The 2017 Berkeley Emergency Preparedness Fair will have information and activities on all levels of readiness that will be of use for every member of the household. Getting all members of the family ready for potential emergencies is the focus of a free community event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 18 at LeConte Elementary School, 2241 Russell St. The 2017 Berkeley Emergency Preparedness Fair will have information and activities on all levels of readiness that will be of use for every member of the household, from adults to children to pets, as well as the business community.

