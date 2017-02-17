Berkeley holding free emergency readiness fair
The 2017 Berkeley Emergency Preparedness Fair will have information and activities on all levels of readiness that will be of use for every member of the household. Getting all members of the family ready for potential emergencies is the focus of a free community event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 18 at LeConte Elementary School, 2241 Russell St. The 2017 Berkeley Emergency Preparedness Fair will have information and activities on all levels of readiness that will be of use for every member of the household, from adults to children to pets, as well as the business community.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Contra Costa Times.
Add your comments below
Berkeley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|King's legacy celebrated as Trump, Lewis duel l...
|11 hr
|Dudley
|418
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|18 hr
|mexico
|20,836
|Major global warming study again questioned, ag...
|Wed
|Death on 2 Legs
|18
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|Feb 14
|banhypocrites
|2
|Breitbart speaker at Berkeley stirs debate over...
|Feb 14
|banhypocrites
|2
|fascist leads anti-fascist protest??????
|Feb 14
|banhypocrites
|1
|How the black community took banking into their...
|Feb 13
|Sheeny Curse
|1
Find what you want!
Search Berkeley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC