Berkeley High hires new principal

Berkeley High School has a new principal in veteran mathematics teacher and administrator Erin Schweng, following the formal resignation Thursday of former principal Sam Pasarow. Schweng had been acting principal at the high school since December, after joining the high school's administrative team in 2014 as vice principal, moving up to executive vice principal in June 2016.

