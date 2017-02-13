Berkeley Didn't Deserve Trump's Scorn
Recent events at the University of California, Berkeley, reflect the enormous difficulties that campuses can face when trying to ensure freedom of speech while, at the same time, meeting their duty to ensure an inclusive learning environment and protect everyone's safety.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Real Clear Politics.
Comments
Add your comments below
Berkeley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|King's legacy celebrated as Trump, Lewis duel l...
|49 min
|Mick
|410
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|4 hr
|Lauren
|20,826
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|9 hr
|Joshua
|1
|How the black community took banking into their...
|10 hr
|Sheeny Curse
|1
|College students
|Feb 10
|Earl
|2
|Major global warming study again questioned, ag...
|Feb 10
|WelbyMD
|17
|Milo Yiannopoulos' UC Berkeley talk canceled
|Feb 7
|jaykayel
|21
Find what you want!
Search Berkeley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC