Berkeley didn't deserve Trump's scorn: Exploring limits...

UC Berkeley had a duty to protect the free speech of right-wing provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos, but at what cost? Recent events at the University of California, Berkeley, reflect the enormous difficulties that campuses can face when trying to ensure freedom of speech while, at the same time, meeting their duty to ensure an inclusive learning environment and protect everyone's safety. Many, including President Donald Trump , spoke out about these events, but with apparently little understanding of what actually occurred or all that the campus did to try and protect speech.

