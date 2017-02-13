Berkeley: Couple found dead in apartm...

Berkeley: Couple found dead in apartment identified

A neighborhood in South Berkeley mourned Monday as it awaited answers following the deaths of two its more beloved residents. Authorities found Dora Bibbs, 87, and Gary White, 56, dead inside the apartment unit in the 1300 block of Haskell Street that neighbors said the two shared.

