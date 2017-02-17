Berkeley approves plan for fast-tracked 100 units for the homeless
In January, newly seated Berkeley City Councilmember Ben Bartlett showed interest in commissioning 100 of San Francisco developer Patrick Kennedy's experimental MicroPAD homes to accommodate Berkeley's homeless. Although Bartlett told Curbed SF the city must take proposals from other developers on his plan to fast track construction of emergency housing, it was very clear that Kennedy was an early favorite for the job.
