Berkeley approves plan for fast-track...

Berkeley approves plan for fast-tracked 100 units for the homeless

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Curbed

In January, newly seated Berkeley City Councilmember Ben Bartlett showed interest in commissioning 100 of San Francisco developer Patrick Kennedy's experimental MicroPAD homes to accommodate Berkeley's homeless. Although Bartlett told Curbed SF the city must take proposals from other developers on his plan to fast track construction of emergency housing, it was very clear that Kennedy was an early favorite for the job.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Curbed.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Berkeley Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News King's legacy celebrated as Trump, Lewis duel l... 3 hr Barros con ganas 422
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 23 hr mexico 20,836
News Major global warming study again questioned, ag... Wed Death on 2 Legs 18
Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder Feb 14 banhypocrites 2
News Breitbart speaker at Berkeley stirs debate over... Feb 14 banhypocrites 2
fascist leads anti-fascist protest?????? Feb 14 banhypocrites 1
News How the black community took banking into their... Feb 13 Sheeny Curse 1
See all Berkeley Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Berkeley Forum Now

Berkeley Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Berkeley Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Climate Change
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Hurricane
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

Berkeley, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,573 • Total comments across all topics: 278,967,395

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC