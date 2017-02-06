Berkeley, A Look Back: Program will examine Telegraph Avenue history and future
Come to the Hillside Club next week, Feb. 16, for an illustrated talk by local "Quirky Berkeley" expert, Tom Dalzell. He'll be speaking about the history and character of Berkeley's most interesting street, Telegraph Avenue, particularly the "lost block" that ran from Sather Gate south to Bancroft Way before the creation of Sproul Plaza.
Berkeley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why it Matters: Income inequality
|5 hr
|Rocky
|364
|Milo Yiannopoulos' UC Berkeley talk canceled
|7 hr
|okiady
|17
|King's legacy celebrated as Trump, Lewis duel l...
|7 hr
|Barros chingon
|351
|Whoopi Goldberg to Rioting Berkeley Protesters:...
|Sun
|APS
|4
|Fools rioting at UC Berkley
|Feb 4
|Dudley
|10
|East Bay / Berkeley residents snarl over police...
|Feb 3
|Homophobic
|2
|Paid For By The Democrats
|Feb 3
|longwaysoff
|1
