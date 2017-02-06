Berkeley, A Look Back: Program will e...

Berkeley, A Look Back: Program will examine Telegraph Avenue history and future

Come to the Hillside Club next week, Feb. 16, for an illustrated talk by local "Quirky Berkeley" expert, Tom Dalzell. He'll be speaking about the history and character of Berkeley's most interesting street, Telegraph Avenue, particularly the "lost block" that ran from Sather Gate south to Bancroft Way before the creation of Sproul Plaza.

