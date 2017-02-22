Berkeley, A Look Back: Federal order restricts enemy aliens in 1942
Seventy-five years ago Japanese American residents of Berkeley were barred, by federal order, from certain portions of the city. The dividing line began at the west end of the Berkeley pier and ran up University Avenue to Grove , north to the Arlington, and up that street into El Cerrito.
