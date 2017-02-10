Authorities investigate mysterious oil on Berkeley shoreline
EBRPD put up an 'Oil Spill' sign on the Berkeley shoreline while it investigates what the substance is. It is likely not oil, but that was the only sign they had to hand.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Comments
Add your comments below
Berkeley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|26 min
|anybody anywhere
|20,819
|King's legacy celebrated as Trump, Lewis duel l...
|37 min
|Barros con ganas
|413
|CAR Accident in Alameda 2/4/17 San Jose & High
|12 hr
|Eastbaylexus
|1
|College students
|19 hr
|Earl
|2
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|20 hr
|Brittle Fingers
|17,462
|Major global warming study again questioned, ag...
|Fri
|WelbyMD
|17
|Milo Yiannopoulos' UC Berkeley talk canceled
|Feb 7
|jaykayel
|21
Find what you want!
Search Berkeley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC