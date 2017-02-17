As traffic deaths rise, will public w...

As traffic deaths rise, will public warm to driverless cars?

Read more: Christian Science Monitor

Last year was the deadliest year on US roads in nearly a decade. Automakers hope that statistic will pique drivers' interest in self-driving vehicles.

