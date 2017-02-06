Armed Robbery and a Car Crash Plagued Berkeley Cafes This Weekend
Berkeley restaurants had a rough weekend, starting with a car crash at Dream Fluff Donuts , and ending with an armed robbery at the cafe across the street. The two incidents were part of an overall crime-ridden few days in the city, which also experienced a rash of car break-ins and strong arm robberies in the same time period.
