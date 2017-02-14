Alice Waters to Inaugurate Lecture Series at Folsom Lake College 3/12
Alice Waters is a chef, author, food activist, and the founder and owner of Chez Panisse Restaurant in Berkeley, California. She has been a champion of local sustainable agriculture for over four decades; she will be the inaugural speaker for the Folsom Lake College Speakers Series.
