Adriana Cohen: ACLU's wrong to ignore abuse against the right
The national nonprofit organization is supposed to champion civil liberties for all - but a series of high-profile events that have played out over the past week have highlighted how that's hardly the case. When President Trump announced his sweeping executive order on immigration that paused travel from seven Muslim-majority countries and temporarily halted the nation's refugee program, the ACLU didn't waste a minute in strongly condemning his actions on social media and filing suit.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston Herald.
Add your comments below
Berkeley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|King's legacy celebrated as Trump, Lewis duel l...
|3 hr
|The Wookie
|344
|Why it Matters: Income inequality
|3 hr
|Rocky
|360
|Whoopi Goldberg to Rioting Berkeley Protesters:...
|10 hr
|APS
|4
|Milo Yiannopoulos' UC Berkeley talk canceled
|23 hr
|Prophet Atlantis
|15
|Fools rioting at UC Berkley
|Sat
|Dudley
|10
|East Bay / Berkeley residents snarl over police...
|Feb 3
|Homophobic
|2
|Paid For By The Democrats
|Feb 3
|longwaysoff
|1
Find what you want!
Search Berkeley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC