8 Must-See Programs At The Upcoming GLAS Animation Festival in Berkeley
Four days of animation screenings, filmmaker talks, workshops, installations, and parties are coming to Berkeley, California, next month in the form of the GLAS Animation Festival. Whether you're interested in hearing from Pixar directors and artists like Brad Bird and Ana Ramirez or international legends like Georges Schwizgebel, GLAS promises to have something for everyone.
