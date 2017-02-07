17 charged after violent protest rages in Paris suburb
French police say over 20 protesters were detained during an eruption of violence against police in ... . The remains of a car burnt by protesters on Monday night, in Aulnay-sous-Bois, north of Paris, France, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAND-TV Decatur.
Comments
Add your comments below
Berkeley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|King's legacy celebrated as Trump, Lewis duel l...
|26 min
|Barros chingon
|390
|Major global warming study again questioned, ag...
|4 hr
|Twizzler9793
|6
|Milo Yiannopoulos' UC Berkeley talk canceled
|20 hr
|jaykayel
|21
|Whoopi Goldberg to Rioting Berkeley Protesters:...
|Tue
|Sandra ahumada
|5
|Why it Matters: Income inequality
|Mon
|Rocky
|364
|Fools rioting at UC Berkley
|Feb 4
|Dudley
|10
|East Bay / Berkeley residents snarl over police...
|Feb 3
|Homophobic
|2
Find what you want!
Search Berkeley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC