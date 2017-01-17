When It Comes to Safety, Autonomous Cars Are Still "Teen Drivers"
Automakers ask drivers to trust and share the nation's roadways with autonomous vehicles, but there is no easy answer as to when they will be considered "safe" Tech giants and carmakers have poured massive amounts of money and effort into developing cars that can drive themselves. But before Google, Tesla, Uber and others can persuade humans to share their streets with bots, they have to prove this technology - although definitely still learning and maturing - doesn't amount to flooding the nation's roadways with dangerously adolescent robot drivers.
