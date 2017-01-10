West Berkeley Shellmound site is sacred, opponents of development project say
Native Americans from the Bay Area and afar and their non-Indian allies have intensified their push to derail a proposed mixed-use development on the Spenger's Fish Grotto parking lot, part of the city-landmarked West Berkeley Shellmound site. Red Dog Rudy performs a song of prayer and honor near the parking lot of Spenger's Fish Grotto in Berkeley, where a developer wants to build apartments and shops, on Jan. 8, 2017 BERKELEY - Native Americans from the Bay Area and afar and their non-Indian allies last week intensified their opposition to a proposed mixed-use development at the West Berkeley Shellmound site.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Add your comments below
Berkeley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|San Pablo police commander arrested in DUI stop (May '15)
|6 hr
|Anon
|8
|After deadly Oakland fire, Santa Ana takes a lo...
|17 hr
|Dudley
|2
|Race and Beyond: Let's Talk About Race and Poverty (Oct '12)
|Jan 8
|Human
|177
|Hemet Doctor Accused Of Sexual Battery (Nov '07)
|Jan 7
|Mr Wilson
|75
|Scandal-tainted Oakland police department gets ...
|Jan 5
|inbred Genius
|1
|Trump Sends Christie to NKorea?
|Jan 3
|Ã°ÂŸÂ™ÂƒoÃ°ÂŸÂ™Âƒ
|3
|Rodney Roberts aka Tyler
|Jan 3
|RiccardoFire
|2
Find what you want!
Search Berkeley Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC