West Berkeley Shellmound site is sacred, opponents of development project say

Native Americans from the Bay Area and afar and their non-Indian allies have intensified their push to derail a proposed mixed-use development on the Spenger's Fish Grotto parking lot, part of the city-landmarked West Berkeley Shellmound site. Red Dog Rudy performs a song of prayer and honor near the parking lot of Spenger's Fish Grotto in Berkeley, where a developer wants to build apartments and shops, on Jan. 8, 2017 BERKELEY - Native Americans from the Bay Area and afar and their non-Indian allies last week intensified their opposition to a proposed mixed-use development at the West Berkeley Shellmound site.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.