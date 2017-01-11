UC grad, nature educator identified as Berkeley homicide victim
Pablo Gomez Jr. 24, of North Hollywood was arrested over the weekend in connection with a homicide and stabbing in Berkeley. The suspect is enrolled at UC Berkeley, according to a school spokeswoman.
